Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 204 Frad Ave - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
204 Frad Ave - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 Frad Ave - 1
204 Frad Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
204 Frad Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON
This large 4 bedroom has a lot of space with separate living and family rooms. 3 BATH.
Close access to shopping and freeways
Coming soon! Large 4 bed 3 bath home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have any available units?
204 Frad Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have?
Some of 204 Frad Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 Frad Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Frad Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Frad Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 204 Frad Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas
.
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 204 Frad Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Frad Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 204 Frad Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 204 Frad Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Frad Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Frad Ave - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Similar Pages
North Las Vegas 1 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with Balcony
North Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Paradise, NV
Spring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Apartments Near Colleges
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada