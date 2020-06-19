Rent Calculator
1518 Belmont Lake
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Belmont Lake
1518 North Belmont Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1518 North Belmont Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
College Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Belmont LAkes Sumerlin - Property Id: 154502
One bedroom and bathroom and full bathroom garage for rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154502
Property Id 154502
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5706350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Belmont Lake have any available units?
1518 Belmont Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1518 Belmont Lake have?
Some of 1518 Belmont Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Belmont Lake currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Belmont Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Belmont Lake pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Belmont Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas
.
Does 1518 Belmont Lake offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Belmont Lake does offer parking.
Does 1518 Belmont Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Belmont Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Belmont Lake have a pool?
No, 1518 Belmont Lake does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Belmont Lake have accessible units?
No, 1518 Belmont Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Belmont Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Belmont Lake has units with dishwashers.
