Amenities

patio / balcony garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Gated 55+ Gated Community Single Family Fully Furnished Home*** - Leave the snow behind and Vacation in this Immaculately fully furnished spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath turn key home.. The master suite has a therapeutic bed with adjustable settings and a sliding glass door which opens up to the back patio that has breath taking views of the west Mesa and Falcon Ridge golf course. . Flat screen TVs in all bedrooms and Living room and absolutely beautiful furniture through out. There is room to park your golf cart in the 3 car garage and nice work area or for storage. This home is in a 55+ gated community, move in ready DON'T LET THIS GEM PASS YOU BY!.. NO SMOKING, NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4293021)