Viridian Palms

2675 S Nellis Blvd · (833) 916-1839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 2117 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 1049 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viridian Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
media room
pool table
racquetball court
Redefining expectations.Across from lush greenery in the form of premiere golf clubs, Viridian Palms’ spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes, are not what you would expect in the vast Las Vegas, NV desert. Towering palm trees shade picturesque swimming pools while central air conditioning and ceiling fans in all rooms help keep you cool throughout the hottest Vegas days. Stay hydrated making yourself a refreshing drink with an icemaker inside your stainless steel Frigidaire(R) refrigerator.Interior luxuries such as a full-size washer and dryers and built-in shelving are just a couple of the conveniences highlighting how we are redefining expectations. We cannot possible list every wonderful nuance about our beautiful community so come visit us to experience Viridian Palms firsthand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Viridian Palms have any available units?
Viridian Palms has 5 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Viridian Palms have?
Some of Viridian Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viridian Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Viridian Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Viridian Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Viridian Palms is pet friendly.
Does Viridian Palms offer parking?
Yes, Viridian Palms offers parking.
Does Viridian Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Viridian Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Viridian Palms have a pool?
Yes, Viridian Palms has a pool.
Does Viridian Palms have accessible units?
No, Viridian Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Viridian Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Viridian Palms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Viridian Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

