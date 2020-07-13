Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viridian Palms.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
media room
pool table
racquetball court
Redefining expectations.Across from lush greenery in the form of premiere golf clubs, Viridian Palms’ spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes, are not what you would expect in the vast Las Vegas, NV desert. Towering palm trees shade picturesque swimming pools while central air conditioning and ceiling fans in all rooms help keep you cool throughout the hottest Vegas days. Stay hydrated making yourself a refreshing drink with an icemaker inside your stainless steel Frigidaire(R) refrigerator.Interior luxuries such as a full-size washer and dryers and built-in shelving are just a couple of the conveniences highlighting how we are redefining expectations. We cannot possible list every wonderful nuance about our beautiful community so come visit us to experience Viridian Palms firsthand.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Viridian Palms have any available units?
Viridian Palms has 5 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Viridian Palms have?
Some of Viridian Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viridian Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Viridian Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Viridian Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Viridian Palms is pet friendly.
Does Viridian Palms offer parking?
Yes, Viridian Palms offers parking.
Does Viridian Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Viridian Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Viridian Palms have a pool?
Yes, Viridian Palms has a pool.
Does Viridian Palms have accessible units?
No, Viridian Palms does not have accessible units.