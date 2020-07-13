Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard fire pit green community internet cafe media room pool table racquetball court

Redefining expectations.Across from lush greenery in the form of premiere golf clubs, Viridian Palms’ spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes, are not what you would expect in the vast Las Vegas, NV desert. Towering palm trees shade picturesque swimming pools while central air conditioning and ceiling fans in all rooms help keep you cool throughout the hottest Vegas days. Stay hydrated making yourself a refreshing drink with an icemaker inside your stainless steel Frigidaire(R) refrigerator.Interior luxuries such as a full-size washer and dryers and built-in shelving are just a couple of the conveniences highlighting how we are redefining expectations. We cannot possible list every wonderful nuance about our beautiful community so come visit us to experience Viridian Palms firsthand.