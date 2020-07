Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse doorman fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal

Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub. This outdoor amenity features stainless steel grills with fire pit, and beautiful cabanas. Come enjoy a variety of other on-site amenities: Fitness Center, Cyber Lounge, Community Rooms, and new updated hallways, mixed with close proximity to entertainment, dining and shopping.