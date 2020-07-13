Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-1 months rent - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 25 lbs each.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $40/month (assigned), Top level free.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.