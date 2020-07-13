Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony microwave oven range Property Amenities business center elevator gym game room parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar fire pit hot tub yoga

Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population. This is your runway where yoU can stand out and live your best Vegas life.



The street-level at the yoU is a slice of urban living in the Nevada desert. Grab great eats from Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, Pizza Forte, Sushi Joe’s, or Roberto’s Taco Shop. Indulge in sweet treats at Crumbl Cookie and get your daily coffee house drink from Peets’s Coffee or The Brew Tea Bar. Plus, America First Credit Union is in the mix with ATM. All available at your doorstep and waiting for yoU.