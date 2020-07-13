All apartments in Las Vegas
The yoU

4700 S Maryland Pkwy · (833) 942-1166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease today and take advantage of our WAIVED FEES - a savings of $350! Call now for details and to schedule your tour today!
Location

4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The yoU.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
yoga
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population. This is your runway where yoU can stand out and live your best Vegas life.

The street-level at the yoU is a slice of urban living in the Nevada desert. Grab great eats from Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, Pizza Forte, Sushi Joe’s, or Roberto’s Taco Shop. Indulge in sweet treats at Crumbl Cookie and get your daily coffee house drink from Peets’s Coffee or The Brew Tea Bar. Plus, America First Credit Union is in the mix with ATM. All available at your doorstep and waiting for yoU.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-1 months rent - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 25 lbs each.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $40/month (assigned), Top level free.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The yoU have any available units?
The yoU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The yoU have?
Some of The yoU's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The yoU currently offering any rent specials?
The yoU is offering the following rent specials: Lease today and take advantage of our WAIVED FEES - a savings of $350! Call now for details and to schedule your tour today!
Is The yoU pet-friendly?
Yes, The yoU is pet friendly.
Does The yoU offer parking?
Yes, The yoU offers parking.
Does The yoU have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The yoU offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The yoU have a pool?
Yes, The yoU has a pool.
Does The yoU have accessible units?
No, The yoU does not have accessible units.
Does The yoU have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The yoU has units with dishwashers.
