Stonegate.

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 on approved credit (one bedroom); $175 on approved credit (two bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 non-refundable per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted. All pet residents must have their health check and shots, and be spayed or neutered. A signed animal addendum is required to be on file at our leasing office. One dog per apartment.
Parking Details: Open lot.