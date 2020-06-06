All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

Stonegate

Open Now until 6pm
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr · (833) 755-1042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0230 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 2027 · Avail. Jul 15

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2019 · Avail. Jul 20

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0185 · Avail. Jul 25

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 0161 · Avail. Sep 25

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 0281 · Avail. Sep 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
basketball court
business center
carport
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
tennis court
Don’t just settle in. Get cozy.

Stonegate’s one and two bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV provide several inviting spaces to kick your feet up. Our redesigned clubhouse features cushiony furniture you can sink into while you binge-watch your latest obsession by the fire. When you’re ready for a little Vitamin D, lie out by one of our three refreshing swimming pools.

Treat yourself to a little self-care by easing your muscles in one of our garden tubs; or, sing your lungs out while you slide across polished wood-style plank flooring. Whatever your daily comforts may be, we have the perfect home for them. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 on approved credit (one bedroom); $175 on approved credit (two bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 non-refundable per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted. All pet residents must have their health check and shots, and be spayed or neutered. A signed animal addendum is required to be on file at our leasing office. One dog per apartment.
Dogs
rent: $40
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonegate have any available units?
Stonegate has 16 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate have?
Some of Stonegate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegate is pet friendly.
Does Stonegate offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate offers parking.
Does Stonegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate have a pool?
Yes, Stonegate has a pool.
Does Stonegate have accessible units?
Yes, Stonegate has accessible units.
Does Stonegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate has units with dishwashers.

