Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard online portal

We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community. Completely renovated, Stax Studios features cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a professionally dedicated staff who ensure you have a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, near Fremont Street, and located in Downtown Las Vegas … everything (and we mean everything) is at your fingertips!