Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Spectra East

4521 E Bonanza Rd · (702) 299-6264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4521 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 7

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectra East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
carport
coffee bar
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
$350 off 13 month lease! Must move in by 7/30/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 o.a.c can go up from there based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No vicious breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 assigned covered parking space per apartment home.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet is located on the patio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectra East have any available units?
Spectra East has 3 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectra East have?
Some of Spectra East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectra East currently offering any rent specials?
Spectra East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectra East pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectra East is pet friendly.
Does Spectra East offer parking?
Yes, Spectra East offers parking.
Does Spectra East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectra East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectra East have a pool?
Yes, Spectra East has a pool.
Does Spectra East have accessible units?
No, Spectra East does not have accessible units.
Does Spectra East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectra East has units with dishwashers.
