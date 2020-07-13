Spectra East

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 o.a.c can go up from there based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No vicious breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 assigned covered parking space per apartment home.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet is located on the patio.