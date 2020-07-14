South Beach.

Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $200 per pet

fee: $300 per pet, (under 1 year of age) additional $200

limit: 2

restrictions: We will accept all breeds of dogs, except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.

Dogs rent: $50/month for dogs