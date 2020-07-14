All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

South Beach

8920 W Russell Rd · (702) 819-0133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
UP TO $750 OFF. Some restrictions apply. Tours are by appointment only.
Location

8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2048 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2032 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 1079 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1061 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 1052 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car charging
carport
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
yoga
community garden
dog grooming area
internet access
lobby
package receiving
SOUTH BEACH APARTMENTS

Imagine if your ultimate getaway was attainable simply by staying home. Come see why we're the only island oasis in the desert you’ll want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: Resort fee: $85, Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet, (under 1 year of age) additional $200
limit: 2
restrictions: We will accept all breeds of dogs, except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Dogs
rent: $50/month for dogs
Cats
rent: $35/month for cats
Parking Details: Carport, garage: $125/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does South Beach have any available units?
South Beach has 11 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does South Beach have?
Some of South Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Beach currently offering any rent specials?
South Beach is offering the following rent specials: UP TO $750 OFF. Some restrictions apply. Tours are by appointment only.
Is South Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, South Beach is pet friendly.
Does South Beach offer parking?
Yes, South Beach offers parking.
Does South Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Beach have a pool?
Yes, South Beach has a pool.
Does South Beach have accessible units?
No, South Beach does not have accessible units.
Does South Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Beach has units with dishwashers.

