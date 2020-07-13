All apartments in Las Vegas
Solstice Apartments

2121 N Jones Blvd · (702) 919-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 189FURN · Avail. Aug 10

$755

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

Unit 127FURN · Avail. Sep 7

$755

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

Unit 276FURN · Avail. Sep 7

$755

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. Sep 7

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. Sep 7

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 7

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solstice Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Finding an apartment community that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you'll find that Solstice Apartments does just that. Our studio apartment homes feature a built-in breakfast bar, a Murphy bed and a full-size bathroom in all studios. Our fully renovated apartments include a stackable washer/dryer, new cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, new light fixtures, sinks/faucets, USB port in kitchen, full-size stainless-steel appliances, pull-down kitchen faucet, grey accent wall, quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash and a picture mirror.

Our pet-friendly community also includes a sparkling swimming pool , convenient on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Solstice is ideally located close to Highway 95, Summerlin Parkway and the North Las Vegas Airport, as well as an array of Las Vegas’ dining and entertainment hotspots.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per adult
Additional: Monthly RUBS (Water Sewer, Trash) Billed back monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions; $300 pet fee non-refundable for 1 pet; $150 pet fee for additional pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solstice Apartments have any available units?
Solstice Apartments has 10 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Solstice Apartments have?
Some of Solstice Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solstice Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Solstice Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solstice Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Solstice Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Solstice Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Solstice Apartments offers parking.
Does Solstice Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solstice Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solstice Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Solstice Apartments has a pool.
Does Solstice Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Solstice Apartments has accessible units.
Does Solstice Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solstice Apartments has units with dishwashers.
