Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

Siegel Suites - Bonanza

600 East Bonanza Road · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$949

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Large studio apartments
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
Laundry Facility
Onsite Security
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
BBQ area and gazebo
On Las Vegas CAT bus line
Elevator to upper level apartments
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
600 E Bonanza Road Las Vegas, NV 89101

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2608500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Bonanza has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Bonanza's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Bonanza currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Bonanza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Bonanza pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Bonanza is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Bonanza does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Bonanza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Bonanza has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Bonanza does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Bonanza have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Bonanza does not have units with dishwashers.
