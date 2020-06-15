Siegel Suites - Bonanza

Amenities
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***
Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Large studio apartments
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
Laundry Facility
Onsite Security
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
BBQ area and gazebo
On Las Vegas CAT bus line
Elevator to upper level apartments
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
Siegel Suites
600 E Bonanza Road Las Vegas, NV 89101
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE2608500)