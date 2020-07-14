All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Ritiro Las Vegas

9550 W Sahara Ave · (702) 487-8431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Peccole Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2081 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 2098 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 2033 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2122 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 3027 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 2007 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1072 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Unit 1077 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,791

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ritiro Las Vegas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
playground
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living. Here, you'll find yourself surrounded by beauty at every turn. A perfect mix of comfort, sophistication, and exceptional style, each apartment is specially designed with our residents in mind. Selectively crafted, our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes features upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and a touch of elegance throughout...all noticeable in every detail inside each apartment...from the contemporary appliances, to the designer cabinetry, to the stylish countertops, to the wood-inspired flooring, all down to the carefully-selected fixtures and lighting throughout. Take a step outside your apartment and you'll find yourself in the midst of a retreat...a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Nevada desert. Lush landscaping surrounds a welcoming jacuzzi and resort-style lounge area. Come and relax poolside or cool yourself down with a fun dip. Or spend some quality time with your friends in our clubhouse or by the barbecue grills. Want to work up a sweat instead? Take advantage of our onsite state-of-the-art fitness center. Or take your little furry friends for a walk around the community. So much to indulge in at Ritiro.Want a little more excitement? You'll find it all at your very doorstep...fabulous shopping, upscale eateries, and fun entertainment. Located in one of the most sought-after locations in the country, Ritiro is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock, and a mere 9 miles (a quick 20 minute drive) from the bright lights of Las Vegas. Want to take in nature and enjoy the outdoors? Take a hike at Red Rock Canyon or a number of trails nearby. Or take in a game on the greens of one of the areas nine public and private golf courses. Then, drive on over to Red Rock Casino, Spa and Resort or the many spas and resorts nearby to top off your day. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, hoa: $17/month, pest control: $2/month, Environmental: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300, 3 pets: $400
fee: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300, 3 pets: $400
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered, uncovered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ritiro Las Vegas have any available units?
Ritiro Las Vegas has 28 units available starting at $1,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Ritiro Las Vegas have?
Some of Ritiro Las Vegas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ritiro Las Vegas currently offering any rent specials?
Ritiro Las Vegas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ritiro Las Vegas pet-friendly?
Yes, Ritiro Las Vegas is pet friendly.
Does Ritiro Las Vegas offer parking?
Yes, Ritiro Las Vegas offers parking.
Does Ritiro Las Vegas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ritiro Las Vegas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ritiro Las Vegas have a pool?
Yes, Ritiro Las Vegas has a pool.
Does Ritiro Las Vegas have accessible units?
No, Ritiro Las Vegas does not have accessible units.
Does Ritiro Las Vegas have units with dishwashers?
No, Ritiro Las Vegas does not have units with dishwashers.
