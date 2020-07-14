Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse playground

Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living. Here, you'll find yourself surrounded by beauty at every turn. A perfect mix of comfort, sophistication, and exceptional style, each apartment is specially designed with our residents in mind. Selectively crafted, our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes features upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and a touch of elegance throughout...all noticeable in every detail inside each apartment...from the contemporary appliances, to the designer cabinetry, to the stylish countertops, to the wood-inspired flooring, all down to the carefully-selected fixtures and lighting throughout. Take a step outside your apartment and you'll find yourself in the midst of a retreat...a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Nevada desert. Lush landscaping surrounds a welcoming jacuzzi and resort-style lounge area. Come and relax poolside or cool yourself down with a fun dip. Or spend some quality time with your friends in our clubhouse or by the barbecue grills. Want to work up a sweat instead? Take advantage of our onsite state-of-the-art fitness center. Or take your little furry friends for a walk around the community. So much to indulge in at Ritiro.Want a little more excitement? You'll find it all at your very doorstep...fabulous shopping, upscale eateries, and fun entertainment. Located in one of the most sought-after locations in the country, Ritiro is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock, and a mere 9 miles (a quick 20 minute drive) from the bright lights of Las Vegas. Want to take in nature and enjoy the outdoors? Take a hike at Red Rock Canyon or a number of trails nearby. Or take in a game on the greens of one of the areas nine public and private golf courses. Then, drive on over to Red Rock Casino, Spa and Resort or the many spas and resorts nearby to top off your day. WELCOME HOME!