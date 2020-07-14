Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Making ReNew at Decatur your home is the first step to a life of relaxation! This restyled community provides easy access to I-15 and is only minutes away from The Las Vegas Strip. The convenience of unlimited shopping, fine dining, and unlimited attractions come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. Our renovated apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a playground, and so much more! At ReNew at Decatur, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!