All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like ReNew at Decatur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
ReNew at Decatur
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew at Decatur

Open Now until 6pm
2666 S Decatur Blvd · (702) 905-1718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 7

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew at Decatur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Making ReNew at Decatur your home is the first step to a life of relaxation! This restyled community provides easy access to I-15 and is only minutes away from The Las Vegas Strip. The convenience of unlimited shopping, fine dining, and unlimited attractions come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. Our renovated apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a playground, and so much more! At ReNew at Decatur, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250 up to 1 months rent
Additional: Utilities fee - $47 (one bed), $57 (two bed), $67 (three bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $30 for 1st pet and $15 for 2nd.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew at Decatur have any available units?
ReNew at Decatur has 4 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew at Decatur have?
Some of ReNew at Decatur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew at Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew at Decatur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew at Decatur pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur is pet friendly.
Does ReNew at Decatur offer parking?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur offers parking.
Does ReNew at Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew at Decatur have a pool?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur has a pool.
Does ReNew at Decatur have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur has accessible units.
Does ReNew at Decatur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew at Decatur has units with dishwashers.
Interested in ReNew at Decatur?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Creek Villas
2700 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89138
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Red Rock Villas
451 Crestdale Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity