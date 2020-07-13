All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Prime

Open Now until 5:30pm
3875 Cambridge St · (442) 244-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0407 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prime.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
internet access
cats allowed
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
media room
online portal
This re-invented collection of spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Las Vegas were thoughtfully crafted with every possible lifestyle in mind. You’ll appreciate the designer kitchen fixtures & counter tops, upgraded cabinets and the latest and greatest in stainless steel appliances. Stroll along the rich wood plank flooring and explore your spacious walk-in closets and ultra-modern bathrooms. Exhale as you step out onto your 12-foot balcony and take in the view of the buzzing Las Vegas Strip and watch the sun setting behind the mountains. Schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200+
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $20/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Prime have any available units?
Prime has 6 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Prime have?
Some of Prime's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prime currently offering any rent specials?
Prime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prime pet-friendly?
Yes, Prime is pet friendly.
Does Prime offer parking?
Yes, Prime offers parking.
Does Prime have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prime have a pool?
Yes, Prime has a pool.
Does Prime have accessible units?
No, Prime does not have accessible units.
Does Prime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prime has units with dishwashers.

