Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200+
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $20/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.