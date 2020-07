Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park

Within perfect view of marvelous Mt. Charleston and very near the glamour and excitement of Las Vegas itself, Pointe at Centennial Hills offers an excellent selection of sizable one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes in a terrifically amenitized community. Landscaped grounds, ideal location, direct access to both the 95 and the 215, fantastic shared features—Pointe at Centennial Hills Apartments is your opportunity to know a stimulating and effortlessly balanced walk of Las Vegas life.