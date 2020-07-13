Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill green community yoga

Set amongst rich desert sunsets and stunning mountain views, Mountain Trails apartments provide a picturesque and convenient living experience for all our residents. Designed with your comfort in mind, our community offers exclusive & modern interior finishes and delivers unparalleled amenities & services designed just for you. Choose one or two bedroom apartments featuring upgraded kitchens with black and clean steel GE appliances, modern espresso-finish cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, a washer/dryer, and a private patio or balcony with storage. Further enhancing your lifestyle, Mountain Trails features two 24-hour fitness centers, two clubhouses with WiFi, two entertainment plazas featuring a pool, a spa, and private cabanas.



Mountain Trails is also part of the popular Mountain's Edge master-planned community, which offers shopping, dining, parks, trails and stunning mountain views. Imagine the beauty and tranquility of nature at your doorstep, less than 10 minutes from the