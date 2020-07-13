Amenities
Set amongst rich desert sunsets and stunning mountain views, Mountain Trails apartments provide a picturesque and convenient living experience for all our residents. Designed with your comfort in mind, our community offers exclusive & modern interior finishes and delivers unparalleled amenities & services designed just for you. Choose one or two bedroom apartments featuring upgraded kitchens with black and clean steel GE appliances, modern espresso-finish cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, a washer/dryer, and a private patio or balcony with storage. Further enhancing your lifestyle, Mountain Trails features two 24-hour fitness centers, two clubhouses with WiFi, two entertainment plazas featuring a pool, a spa, and private cabanas.
Mountain Trails is also part of the popular Mountain's Edge master-planned community, which offers shopping, dining, parks, trails and stunning mountain views. Imagine the beauty and tranquility of nature at your doorstep, less than 10 minutes from the