All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
Mountain Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Mountain Trails
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Mountain Trails

Open Now until 6pm
9350 S Cimarron Rd · (702) 819-9046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Mountain Edge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3157 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 3033 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 3031 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3146 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 1027 · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
green community
yoga
Set amongst rich desert sunsets and stunning mountain views, Mountain Trails apartments provide a picturesque and convenient living experience for all our residents. Designed with your comfort in mind, our community offers exclusive & modern interior finishes and delivers unparalleled amenities & services designed just for you. Choose one or two bedroom apartments featuring upgraded kitchens with black and clean steel GE appliances, modern espresso-finish cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, a washer/dryer, and a private patio or balcony with storage. Further enhancing your lifestyle, Mountain Trails features two 24-hour fitness centers, two clubhouses with WiFi, two entertainment plazas featuring a pool, a spa, and private cabanas.

Mountain Trails is also part of the popular Mountain's Edge master-planned community, which offers shopping, dining, parks, trails and stunning mountain views. Imagine the beauty and tranquility of nature at your doorstep, less than 10 minutes from the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mountain Trails have any available units?
Mountain Trails has 15 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Trails have?
Some of Mountain Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Trails is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Trails offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Trails offers parking.
Does Mountain Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Trails have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Trails has a pool.
Does Mountain Trails have accessible units?
No, Mountain Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Trails have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountain Trails does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Saratoga Palms
522 North Lamb Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada