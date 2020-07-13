All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Mountain Gate

Open Now until 6pm
9350 S Cimarron Rd · (702) 919-7020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2117 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 2116 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 2083 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3129 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 1129 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 2099 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Gate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Set among clear blue skies and a scenic natural backdrop, Mountain Gate Apartments provides the ultimate in desert living. Located within a spectacular southwest Las Vegas setting, Mountain Gate offers a choice of one or two bedroom apartments featuring upgraded kitchens with black/clean steel GE appliances, crown molding, a washer/dryer, and a private a patio or balcony with storage. Your backyard is your playground: stay fit in the 24-hour fitness centers, relax at the clubhouse, or cool off at one of two entertainment plazas featuring a pool, a spa, and private cabanas.

Mountain Gate is also part of the popular Mountain's Edge master-planned community, which offers shopping, dining, parks, trails and stunning mountain views. Imagine the beauty and tranquility of nature at your doorstep, less than 10 minutes from the 215 and 15 freeways, which offer direct access to employment centers and the famed Las Vegas Strip.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 (one pet); $500 (two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 75 lbs each; Aggressive dog breeds; No animals other than cats and dogs are accepted without written permission from onsite management.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Gate have any available units?
Mountain Gate has 15 units available starting at $1,136 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Gate have?
Some of Mountain Gate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Gate is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Gate offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Gate offers parking.
Does Mountain Gate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain Gate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Gate have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Gate has a pool.
Does Mountain Gate have accessible units?
No, Mountain Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountain Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
