Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Set among clear blue skies and a scenic natural backdrop, Mountain Gate Apartments provides the ultimate in desert living. Located within a spectacular southwest Las Vegas setting, Mountain Gate offers a choice of one or two bedroom apartments featuring upgraded kitchens with black/clean steel GE appliances, crown molding, a washer/dryer, and a private a patio or balcony with storage. Your backyard is your playground: stay fit in the 24-hour fitness centers, relax at the clubhouse, or cool off at one of two entertainment plazas featuring a pool, a spa, and private cabanas.



Mountain Gate is also part of the popular Mountain's Edge master-planned community, which offers shopping, dining, parks, trails and stunning mountain views. Imagine the beauty and tranquility of nature at your doorstep, less than 10 minutes from the 215 and 15 freeways, which offer direct access to employment centers and the famed Las Vegas Strip.



