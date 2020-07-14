All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Millennium East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Millennium East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Millennium East

Open Now until 5:30pm
3580 E Alexander Rd · (918) 248-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1044 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2036 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 2090 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millennium East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home. Millennium East Luxury Apartments offers spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans to suit any life style. Our quality luxury apartments for rent in Las Vegas feature separate living and dining areas, gas appliances, dishwasher, microwaves, refrigerator, and a full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Water/Trash/Sewer: 1 bed $40/mo, 2 bed $50/mo, 3 bed $60/mo
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Carport $20 Month, Reserved $15 Month. Open Parking also available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millennium East have any available units?
Millennium East has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Millennium East have?
Some of Millennium East's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millennium East currently offering any rent specials?
Millennium East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millennium East pet-friendly?
Yes, Millennium East is pet friendly.
Does Millennium East offer parking?
Yes, Millennium East offers parking.
Does Millennium East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millennium East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millennium East have a pool?
Yes, Millennium East has a pool.
Does Millennium East have accessible units?
No, Millennium East does not have accessible units.
Does Millennium East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millennium East has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Millennium East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89166
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity