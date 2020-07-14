Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving playground yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, all of our apartment homes were thoughtfully detailed with highly attractive features to make you feel right at home. Millennium East Luxury Apartments offers spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans to suit any life style. Our quality luxury apartments for rent in Las Vegas feature separate living and dining areas, gas appliances, dishwasher, microwaves, refrigerator, and a full size washer and dryer.