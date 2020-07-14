Millennium East

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Water/Trash/Sewer: 1 bed $40/mo, 2 bed $50/mo, 3 bed $60/mo
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Carport $20 Month, Reserved $15 Month. Open Parking also available.