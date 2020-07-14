All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
Marq at 1600.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Marq at 1600
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Marq at 1600

1600 E University Ave · (702) 745-5943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 20

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 11

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Sep 11

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marq at 1600.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
online portal
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks, and schools, as well as Interstates 15 and 95, and less than three miles from the Las Vegas strip. Our community offers a community lounge, state of the art fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool. Residents can choose from spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, where each two-bedroom comes with a private patio or balcony. Call or come by our Leasing Office today to schedule a tour of our community and apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months, Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee, Renter's insurance required. Accent walls are offered at a fee $50 per wall
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Accent walls are offered at a fee $50 per wall
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet (up to 2)
fee: $150 per pet (up to 2)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit 50lbs. Pet interviews and photos may be required prior to move-in.
Parking Details: 1 space available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Marq at 1600 have any available units?
Marq at 1600 has 4 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Marq at 1600 have?
Some of Marq at 1600's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marq at 1600 currently offering any rent specials?
Marq at 1600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marq at 1600 pet-friendly?
Yes, Marq at 1600 is pet friendly.
Does Marq at 1600 offer parking?
Yes, Marq at 1600 offers parking.
Does Marq at 1600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marq at 1600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marq at 1600 have a pool?
Yes, Marq at 1600 has a pool.
Does Marq at 1600 have accessible units?
No, Marq at 1600 does not have accessible units.
Does Marq at 1600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marq at 1600 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Winterhaven by Welltower Living
3300 Winterhaven St
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Radiance at Rock Springs
1501 Rock Springs Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Avanti Apartments
10697 W Centennial Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89166
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada