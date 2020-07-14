Marq at 1600.

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months, Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee, Renter's insurance required. Accent walls are offered at a fee $50 per wall
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet (up to 2)
fee: $150 per pet (up to 2)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit 50lbs. Pet interviews and photos may be required prior to move-in.
Parking Details: 1 space available.