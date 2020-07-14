Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bike storage internet access package receiving parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments online portal

The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks, and schools, as well as Interstates 15 and 95, and less than three miles from the Las Vegas strip. Our community offers a community lounge, state of the art fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool. Residents can choose from spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, where each two-bedroom comes with a private patio or balcony. Call or come by our Leasing Office today to schedule a tour of our community and apartment homes!