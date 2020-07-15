Harlow Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Up to One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs for dogs; Restricted Breeds: Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Chows, German Shepherds, Dobermans and any mix of these.
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.