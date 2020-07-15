All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Harlow Apartments

10620 W Alexander Rd · (256) 242-8598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10620 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harlow Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Up to One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs for dogs; Restricted Breeds: Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Chows, German Shepherds, Dobermans and any mix of these.
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harlow Apartments have any available units?
Harlow Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Harlow Apartments have?
Some of Harlow Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harlow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harlow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harlow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harlow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harlow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harlow Apartments offers parking.
Does Harlow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harlow Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harlow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harlow Apartments has a pool.
Does Harlow Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Harlow Apartments has accessible units.
Does Harlow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harlow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
