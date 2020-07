Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly bbq/grill

Emory Apartment Homes is located in between Jones and Decatur on O'Bannon Drive close to Trader Joes, Las Vegas Athletic Club, and Sahara Pavilion Shopping Center, and offers easy freeway access to US-95 N. Emory Apartment Homes offers a wide variety of amenities. Residents are invited to relax in the sparkling pools and spa, mingle with neighbors in the community clubhouse with a business center or work off stress in out fully equipped fitness center. Apartment homes include recently renovated interiors with new kitchen appliances including refrigerator and dishwasher. Emory Apartment Homes is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.