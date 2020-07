Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage internet access 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

Elysian at Southern Highlands is the premier Las Vegas luxury townhouse rental community for contemporary living. Located just 15 minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip in the prestigious community of Southern Highlands, we offer an endless number of selections for dining, shopping and entertainment, in a quiet, yet close-in location.Our inspired collection of all two-story townhomes, each with a private direct access garage, offers a low density residential townhome community, not found in any other new Las Vegas apartment community. We offer an exceptional amenity package with a resort style pool, two spas, fully equipped fitness center, massage room, tanning room, and a dog park for our smallest residents. Our luxury apartments feature ultra-modern designer fixtures, timeless hardware, stainless steel appliances, and large back patios with stunning views of the mountainous horizon.