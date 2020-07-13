Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet access online portal trash valet

When you want to make coming home the best part of your day, choosing Element Apartments in West Las Vegas is the smart choice. Element is located near Summerlin and Spring Valley just a stone's throw away from Whole Foods Market, Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Salt & Honey, Flower Child. Surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable well-appointed homes and thoughtful amenities all in a desirable West Las Vegas location, just off Interstate 215, Summerlin Parkway or Interstate 95.

If you are looking for an apartment community that provides access to a 24 hour fitness center, gorgeous pools, nearby parks and plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy, you will be right at home. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and unique floorplans that fit your style.



Our commitment to maintenance and customer service provides our residents with a higher standard of living that we believe you deserve. We invite you to swipe through our photo gallery. Sched