All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
Element.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Element
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Element

Open Now until 5pm
8450 W Charleston Blvd · (947) 800-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2048 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2019 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 2095 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 1096 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Element.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
online portal
trash valet
When you want to make coming home the best part of your day, choosing Element Apartments in West Las Vegas is the smart choice. Element is located near Summerlin and Spring Valley just a stone's throw away from Whole Foods Market, Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Salt & Honey, Flower Child. Surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable well-appointed homes and thoughtful amenities all in a desirable West Las Vegas location, just off Interstate 215, Summerlin Parkway or Interstate 95.
If you are looking for an apartment community that provides access to a 24 hour fitness center, gorgeous pools, nearby parks and plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy, you will be right at home. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and unique floorplans that fit your style.

Our commitment to maintenance and customer service provides our residents with a higher standard of living that we believe you deserve. We invite you to swipe through our photo gallery. Sched

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee, $121 element package
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Selected Breeds Accepted. Please Call Office for Details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Element have any available units?
Element has 8 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Element have?
Some of Element's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Element currently offering any rent specials?
Element is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Element pet-friendly?
Yes, Element is pet friendly.
Does Element offer parking?
Yes, Element offers parking.
Does Element have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Element offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Element have a pool?
Yes, Element has a pool.
Does Element have accessible units?
No, Element does not have accessible units.
Does Element have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Element has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Grove
2901 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Casa Tiempo
2850 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St
Las Vegas, NV 89123
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Madison at Spring Valley
5540 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada