Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Cheyenne Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd · (702) 710-3676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 5+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cheyenne Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
You're at home at Cheyenne Pointe Apartment Homes! Classic design and modern conveniences merge to create a living experience you're sure to love. Our gated community is conveniently located on Las Vegas Blvd, you're only moments away from anywhere in the valley. Take a stroll in our park-like courtyard, or a dip in our sparkling pool and sundeck. We even feature a dog run for our furry friends! We are pleased to offer 1,2,3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes designed with you in mind! Come and see why we are Las Vegas' Best Kept Secret. Dwell Well at Cheyenne Pointe Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$1,000
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Cheyenne Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cheyenne Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cheyenne Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cheyenne Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cheyenne Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
