Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Bridges on Topicana

6255 West Tropicana Avenue · (702) 766-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 088 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. Sep 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 · Avail. Aug 15

$924

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 188 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridges on Topicana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet cafe
lobby
yoga
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home. We offer everything you are looking for in Las Vegas apartment living, including centralized location, flexible and affordable lease rates, and many luxury amenities.

Located in Spring Valley with convenient access to shopping, bus transport, grocery stores, food and restaurants, our amenities include three sparkling pools, two full-sized basketball courts, a children’s playground, extra parking for guests and assigned covered parking for our residents, as well as fenced dog park areas. We offer flexible lease terms, spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment layouts and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Bridges on Tropicana guests will get the apartment they need at a price they can afford. View our floor plans page to see apartment layouts and check avai

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $200 - One months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, pets must be less than 50lbs
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridges on Topicana have any available units?
Bridges on Topicana has 10 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridges on Topicana have?
Some of Bridges on Topicana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridges on Topicana currently offering any rent specials?
Bridges on Topicana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridges on Topicana pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridges on Topicana is pet friendly.
Does Bridges on Topicana offer parking?
Yes, Bridges on Topicana offers parking.
Does Bridges on Topicana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridges on Topicana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridges on Topicana have a pool?
Yes, Bridges on Topicana has a pool.
Does Bridges on Topicana have accessible units?
No, Bridges on Topicana does not have accessible units.
Does Bridges on Topicana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridges on Topicana has units with dishwashers.
