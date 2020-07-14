Bridges on Topicana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed on-site laundry internet cafe lobby yoga

Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home. We offer everything you are looking for in Las Vegas apartment living, including centralized location, flexible and affordable lease rates, and many luxury amenities.



Located in Spring Valley with convenient access to shopping, bus transport, grocery stores, food and restaurants, our amenities include three sparkling pools, two full-sized basketball courts, a children’s playground, extra parking for guests and assigned covered parking for our residents, as well as fenced dog park areas. We offer flexible lease terms, spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment layouts and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Bridges on Tropicana guests will get the apartment they need at a price they can afford. View our floor plans page to see apartment layouts and check avai