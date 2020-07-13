Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel cable included carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub package receiving trash valet accessible internet access

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Bloom Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes located off I-95 in Northwest Las Vegas. Apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers, roman tubs, and private patios and balconies in a variety of floor plans.Whether you’re enjoying some quiet time or you’re entertaining some friends, you’ll love having two resort-style swimming pools, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, racquetball courts, soccer court, picnic areas, and gas BBQ areas. For your convenience, Bloom Apartments also offers a resident business center, two resident club houses, and a 24 hour Pet Park – did we mention we accept dogs of all sizes?