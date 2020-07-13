Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Bloom Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes located off I-95 in Northwest Las Vegas. Apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers, roman tubs, and private patios and balconies in a variety of floor plans.Whether you’re enjoying some quiet time or you’re entertaining some friends, you’ll love having two resort-style swimming pools, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, racquetball courts, soccer court, picnic areas, and gas BBQ areas. For your convenience, Bloom Apartments also offers a resident business center, two resident club houses, and a 24 hour Pet Park – did we mention we accept dogs of all sizes?