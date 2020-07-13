All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Bloom

Open Now until 5pm
7075 W Gowan Rd · (702) 728-4150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-1006 · Avail. Aug 10

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 02-1014 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 02-1125 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2059 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 02-2122 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 02-1057 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bloom.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
accessible
internet access
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Bloom Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes located off I-95 in Northwest Las Vegas. Apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers, roman tubs, and private patios and balconies in a variety of floor plans.Whether you’re enjoying some quiet time or you’re entertaining some friends, you’ll love having two resort-style swimming pools, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, racquetball courts, soccer court, picnic areas, and gas BBQ areas. For your convenience, Bloom Apartments also offers a resident business center, two resident club houses, and a 24 hour Pet Park – did we mention we accept dogs of all sizes?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Cox Cable: $99/month, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bloom have any available units?
Bloom has 13 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bloom have?
Some of Bloom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bloom pet-friendly?
Yes, Bloom is pet friendly.
Does Bloom offer parking?
Yes, Bloom offers parking.
Does Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bloom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bloom have a pool?
Yes, Bloom has a pool.
Does Bloom have accessible units?
Yes, Bloom has accessible units.
Does Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bloom has units with dishwashers.
