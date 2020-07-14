Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub granite counters oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Avenue 965 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location. Our community is the only community located within the boundaries of The University of Nevada Las Vegas. We are also just minutes from prime shopping, parks, and schools, as well as Interstates 15 and 215, and the renowned Las Vegas Strip is two miles away. Our community offers renovated studio apartments with fully amenitized kitchens and two laundry facilities. Coming soon, our community will feature a resort-style swimming pool, courtyards with picnic tables, and free WIFI. Call or come by our Leasing Office today to schedule a tour of our community and apartment homes!