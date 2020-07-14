Avenue 965.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 deposit OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.