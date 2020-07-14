All apartments in Las Vegas
Avenue 965
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Avenue 965

965 Cottage Grove Ave · (702) 847-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

965 Cottage Grove Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avenue 965.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
Avenue 965 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location. Our community is the only community located within the boundaries of The University of Nevada Las Vegas. We are also just minutes from prime shopping, parks, and schools, as well as Interstates 15 and 215, and the renowned Las Vegas Strip is two miles away. Our community offers renovated studio apartments with fully amenitized kitchens and two laundry facilities. Coming soon, our community will feature a resort-style swimming pool, courtyards with picnic tables, and free WIFI. Call or come by our Leasing Office today to schedule a tour of our community and apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 deposit OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avenue 965 have any available units?
Avenue 965 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Avenue 965 have?
Some of Avenue 965's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenue 965 currently offering any rent specials?
Avenue 965 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avenue 965 pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenue 965 is pet friendly.
Does Avenue 965 offer parking?
Yes, Avenue 965 offers parking.
Does Avenue 965 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avenue 965 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenue 965 have a pool?
Yes, Avenue 965 has a pool.
Does Avenue 965 have accessible units?
Yes, Avenue 965 has accessible units.
Does Avenue 965 have units with dishwashers?
No, Avenue 965 does not have units with dishwashers.

