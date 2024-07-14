Have a question for Accent on Sahara?
4801 E Sahara Avenue • Las Vegas NV 89104
312 Units · Built in 1983 · Remodeled in 2001
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Lease Savings
$750 off, move-in special
$ off full lease
Price and Availability
Verified 1 hour ago
2x2
$1,097
14
2 Bed
2 Bath
860 sqft
Unit 168
Avail. Jul 19
$1,177
Unit 132
Avail. Aug 5
$1,227
Unit 136
Avail. Sep 12
$1,227
Unit 211
Avail. Aug 12
$1,227
Unit 075
Avail. Jul 24
$1,262
Unit 186
Avail. Aug 18
$1,262
Unit 070
Avail. Jul 19
$1,262
Unit 143
Avail. Jul 22
$1,227
Unit 307
Avail. now
$1,162
Unit 106
Avail. now
$1,097
Unit 153
Avail. Aug 13
$1,227
Unit 098
Avail. Jul 16
$1,262
Unit 149
Avail. Sep 16
$1,097
Unit 298
Avail. Aug 22
$1,097
Location
4801 E Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Welcome to Accent on Sahara Apartments, a desert oasis in East Las Vegas, Nevada. We've created a relaxing sanctuary with close proximity to everything you need including: choice schools, entertainments destinations, shopping, dining and the world famous Las Vegas Strip. Find your perfect home in our selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Our newly renovated apartments feature a washer & dryer, large closets and a personal balcony or patio, perfect for enjoying those beautiful desert sunsets. A new quality of apartment home living is waiting for you at Accent on Sahara Apartments.
Residents of Accent on Sahara have access to an array of premium community amenities include a fitness center, two swimming pools, community grills, covered parking, monthly resident events and more. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your four-legged friends, so bring them along. Our team is dedicated to taking care of you and your home, so you can relax and indulge in life's simple pleas
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
0.00
rent
0.00
fee
0.00
Parking DetailsCovered lot. Assigned Covered Parking. Other.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Smith's
0.1 mi
Smith's
0.1 mi
Albertsons
0.4 mi
Dollar General Market
0.4 mi
Maria's Market
1.0 mi
Restaurants
Burger King
0.2 mi
Burger King
0.2 mi
Starbucks
0.2 mi
Carl's Jr.
0.3 mi
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Santiago Express - Las Vegas
3.8 mi
Bus stop
4.2 mi
Flamingo @ Maryland (E)
4.2 mi
Maryland and Flamingo
4.3 mi
Flamingo @ Maryland (W)
4.4 mi
Airports
Harry Reid International Airport
6.2 mi
Nellis Air Force Base
6.7 mi
North Las Vegas Airport
8.3 mi
Henderson Executive Airport
12.2 mi
Willie McCool Flying Field
13.8 mi
Schools
3 /10
Jerome Mack Middle School
Public6-8
1,234 Students
0.7 mi
6 /10
Cyril Wengert Elementary School
PublicPK-5
623 Students
0.7 mi
4 /10
Laura Dearing Elementary School
PublicPK-5
853 Students
0.8 mi
2 /10
Hal Smith Elementary School
PublicPK-5
931 Students
1.0 mi
5 /10
William E Snyder Elementary School
PublicPK-5
908 Students
1.0 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Magdalena's Vegas Mountain Neighborhood Park
0.5 mi
Winterwood Park
0.7 mi
Wengert School Park
0.7 mi
Parkdale Pool
0.9 mi
Joe Shoong Park
0.9 mi
Entertainment
Planet Fitness
0.4 mi
Regal Boulder Station 11
1.0 mi
Anytime Fitness
1.5 mi
Bonanza Lounge & Casino
2.2 mi
Las Vegas Athletic Club
2.2 mi
Pets
Pet Grooming
0.3 mi
VCA Animal Hospital
1.2 mi
VCA Animal Hospital
1.2 mi
PetSmart
1.4 mi
Banfield Pet Hospital
1.4 mi
Getting Around
The part of Las Vegas that Accent on Sahara is in has a Walk Score ® of 69, which means that this area is somewhat walkable. Prefer taking public transportation over driving? The area has a transit score of 41, which means that there are some transit options available in the neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Accent on Sahara have any available units?
Accent on Sahara has 17 units available starting at $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Accent on Sahara have?
Some of Accent on Sahara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Accent on Sahara currently offering any rent specials?
Accent on Sahara is offering the following rent specials: $750 off, move-in special
Is Accent on Sahara pet-friendly?
Yes, Accent on Sahara is pet-friendly.
Does Accent on Sahara offer parking?
Yes, Accent on Sahara offers parking.
Does Accent on Sahara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Accent on Sahara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Accent on Sahara have a pool?
Yes, Accent on Sahara has a pool.
Does Accent on Sahara have accessible units?
Yes, Accent on Sahara has accessible units.
Does Accent on Sahara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Accent on Sahara has units with dishwashers.
