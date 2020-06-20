All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9664 Blue Bell

9664 Blue Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9664 Blue Bell Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
BEAUTIFUL PROFESSIONAL RENOVATION in POPULAR DEL WEBB RETIREMENT community for PEOPLE 55 or older. OPEN PLAN LIVING! CUSTOM LIGHTING & PAINT INSIDE & OUT - S.S. APPLIANCES - QUARTZ COUNTERS - CUSTOM TILED SHOWER & BATH - HIGHRISE TOILETS. NEW WASHER/DRYER - INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. FINISHED GARAGE - GOLF CART PARKING & NEW STORAGE - LARGE PATIO WITH BOTH SUN & SHADE EXPOSURES - LUSH LANDSCAPING. $1695 2-YR LEASE/ $1725 for 1-YR LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9664 Blue Bell have any available units?
9664 Blue Bell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9664 Blue Bell have?
Some of 9664 Blue Bell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9664 Blue Bell currently offering any rent specials?
9664 Blue Bell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9664 Blue Bell pet-friendly?
No, 9664 Blue Bell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 9664 Blue Bell offer parking?
Yes, 9664 Blue Bell does offer parking.
Does 9664 Blue Bell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9664 Blue Bell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9664 Blue Bell have a pool?
No, 9664 Blue Bell does not have a pool.
Does 9664 Blue Bell have accessible units?
No, 9664 Blue Bell does not have accessible units.
Does 9664 Blue Bell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9664 Blue Bell has units with dishwashers.
