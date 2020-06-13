All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 9536 Wooden Pier Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
9536 Wooden Pier Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:21 PM

9536 Wooden Pier Way

9536 Wooden Pier Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1223855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
The Section Seven
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9536 Wooden Pier Way, Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Section Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have any available units?
9536 Wooden Pier Way has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 9536 Wooden Pier Way currently offering any rent specials?
9536 Wooden Pier Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 Wooden Pier Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9536 Wooden Pier Way is pet friendly.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way offer parking?
Yes, 9536 Wooden Pier Way does offer parking.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 Wooden Pier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have a pool?
Yes, 9536 Wooden Pier Way has a pool.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have accessible units?
No, 9536 Wooden Pier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 Wooden Pier Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9536 Wooden Pier Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9536 Wooden Pier Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9536 Wooden Pier Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Pinehurst Condominiums
6650 W Warm Springs Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
The Neon Apartments
505 Desert Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89106
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity