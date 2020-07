Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage! Northwest location in a gated community with pool and spa. With close proximity to shopping, schools and freeway access. Great floor plan with an open layout and nice size rooms. This home offers upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and upgraded flooring throughout! Master has balcony access. Don't miss out seeing this home, it is lovely and won't last long!