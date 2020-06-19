Sign Up
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:03 AM
8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard
8600 West Charleston Boulevard
·
(702) 480-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
8600 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 2203 · Avail. now
$900
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Darling 1bd/1ba condo*laminate wood floors thru out w/carpet in bedroom*Kitchen w/breakfast bar*open living area*patio/balcony*tons of community amenities*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have any available units?
8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have?
Some of 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 West CHARLESTON BL Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
