All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8516 Spyrun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8516 Spyrun
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

8516 Spyrun

8516 Spyrun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8516 Spyrun Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2-BED/2 BATH WESTON. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-NEW FLOORING & WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW WASHER/DRYER & AC/FURNACE. NORTH FACING YARD WITH COVERED PATIO-DESERT LANDSCAPING. RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE PICKUP & twice yr YARD MAINTENANCE. YOU MUST BE 55 OR OLDER with 680 OR HIGHER credit score & INCOME 3X the rent. DEL WEBB RETIREMENT COMMUNITY like a Cruise Ship Without The Water! USE AMENITIES FOR SMALL ANNUAL FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Spyrun have any available units?
8516 Spyrun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Spyrun have?
Some of 8516 Spyrun's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Spyrun currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Spyrun isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Spyrun pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Spyrun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8516 Spyrun offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Spyrun does offer parking.
Does 8516 Spyrun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8516 Spyrun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Spyrun have a pool?
No, 8516 Spyrun does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Spyrun have accessible units?
No, 8516 Spyrun does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Spyrun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 Spyrun has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
4340 Escondido Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Lennox Las Vegas
430 E Cactus Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada