8516 Spyrun Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Sun City Summerlin
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2-BED/2 BATH WESTON. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-NEW FLOORING & WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW WASHER/DRYER & AC/FURNACE. NORTH FACING YARD WITH COVERED PATIO-DESERT LANDSCAPING. RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE PICKUP & twice yr YARD MAINTENANCE. YOU MUST BE 55 OR OLDER with 680 OR HIGHER credit score & INCOME 3X the rent. DEL WEBB RETIREMENT COMMUNITY like a Cruise Ship Without The Water! USE AMENITIES FOR SMALL ANNUAL FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
