8516 Spyrun

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2-BED/2 BATH WESTON. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-NEW FLOORING & WINDOW COVERINGS-NEW WASHER/DRYER & AC/FURNACE. NORTH FACING YARD WITH COVERED PATIO-DESERT LANDSCAPING. RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE PICKUP & twice yr YARD MAINTENANCE. YOU MUST BE 55 OR OLDER with 680 OR HIGHER credit score & INCOME 3X the rent. DEL WEBB RETIREMENT COMMUNITY like a Cruise Ship Without The Water! USE AMENITIES FOR SMALL ANNUAL FEE.