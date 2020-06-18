All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8344 Celina Hills Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8344 Celina Hills Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:55 AM

8344 Celina Hills Street

8344 Celina Hills Street · (702) 212-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8344 Celina Hills Street, Las Vegas, NV 89131
Tule Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8344 Celina Hills Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Silverstone Ranch 3 Bedroom Beauty - Being cleaned and made ready for you to move in~Tile flooring throughout 1st floor~Kitchen w/ oversized island, Granite counters, refrigerator & microwave~Living room w/ fireplace~1st floor laundry room includes washer/dryer~Work area at top of stairs, great for desk~Master w/ walk in closet, dble sink, sep. shower, tub~Backyard w/ covered patio~Inviting covered front porch~Community basketball, BBQ, playground~Much more! Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

(RLNE4896877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8344 Celina Hills Street have any available units?
8344 Celina Hills Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8344 Celina Hills Street have?
Some of 8344 Celina Hills Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8344 Celina Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
8344 Celina Hills Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8344 Celina Hills Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8344 Celina Hills Street is pet friendly.
Does 8344 Celina Hills Street offer parking?
Yes, 8344 Celina Hills Street does offer parking.
Does 8344 Celina Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8344 Celina Hills Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8344 Celina Hills Street have a pool?
No, 8344 Celina Hills Street does not have a pool.
Does 8344 Celina Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 8344 Celina Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8344 Celina Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8344 Celina Hills Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8344 Celina Hills Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Sanctuary
2200 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity