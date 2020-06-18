8344 Celina Hills Street

Amenities
Silverstone Ranch 3 Bedroom Beauty - Being cleaned and made ready for you to move in~Tile flooring throughout 1st floor~Kitchen w/ oversized island, Granite counters, refrigerator & microwave~Living room w/ fireplace~1st floor laundry room includes washer/dryer~Work area at top of stairs, great for desk~Master w/ walk in closet, dble sink, sep. shower, tub~Backyard w/ covered patio~Inviting covered front porch~Community basketball, BBQ, playground~Much more! Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
(RLNE4896877)