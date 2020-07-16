820 CANTERRA Street

Amenities
Immaculate, upgraded 1319 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, partially furnished townhome within the gated community in Paseos Village of Summerlin. Second floor unit has granite counters, custom chocolate cabinets, SS appliances, plantation shutters, tile floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, soft water system and alarm. Has 1 car detached garage. Community has pool & spa, fitness center, BBQ pavilion. Covered Balcony with storage and mountain views. 2 arm chairs, coffee table, dining table w/6 chairs, rugs, wall photos, bed w/linens, armoire, rugs, pots, pans, cups, small TV, coffee maker, vacuum, clean and move in ready.