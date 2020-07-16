All apartments in Las Vegas
820 CANTERRA Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:22 PM

820 CANTERRA Street

820 Canterra Street · (702) 496-2830
Location

820 Canterra Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2052 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Immaculate, upgraded 1319 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, partially furnished townhome within the gated community in Paseos Village of Summerlin. Second floor unit has granite counters, custom chocolate cabinets, SS appliances, plantation shutters, tile floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, soft water system and alarm. Has 1 car detached garage. Community has pool & spa, fitness center, BBQ pavilion. Covered Balcony with storage and mountain views. 2 arm chairs, coffee table, dining table w/6 chairs, rugs, wall photos, bed w/linens, armoire, rugs, pots, pans, cups, small TV, coffee maker, vacuum, clean and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 CANTERRA Street have any available units?
820 CANTERRA Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 CANTERRA Street have?
Some of 820 CANTERRA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 CANTERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 CANTERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 CANTERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 CANTERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 820 CANTERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 CANTERRA Street offers parking.
Does 820 CANTERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 CANTERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 CANTERRA Street have a pool?
Yes, 820 CANTERRA Street has a pool.
Does 820 CANTERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 820 CANTERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 CANTERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 CANTERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
