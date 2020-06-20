Rent Calculator
All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8136 Cimarron Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
8136 Cimarron Ridge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
8136 Cimarron Ridge
8136 West Cimarron Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8136 West Cimarron Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT ONE STORY, RECENTLY PAINTED AND TILE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME. UPGRADED LIGHTS AND RECENTLY ADDED A NEW STOVE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have any available units?
8136 Cimarron Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have?
Some of 8136 Cimarron Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8136 Cimarron Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8136 Cimarron Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 Cimarron Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 8136 Cimarron Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 8136 Cimarron Ridge does offer parking.
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 Cimarron Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have a pool?
No, 8136 Cimarron Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8136 Cimarron Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 Cimarron Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 Cimarron Ridge has units with dishwashers.
