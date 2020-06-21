All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 7849 Lovely Pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
7849 Lovely Pine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7849 Lovely Pine

7849 Lovely Pine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7849 Lovely Pine Place, Las Vegas, NV 89143

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan, gas fireplace, big laundry rm & powder rm down- 3 bedrms/2 full baths up. No one behind, tranquil yard! Carpet to be steam cleaned prior to move in-only a few years old. No show until 6/18-earliest move in 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 Lovely Pine have any available units?
7849 Lovely Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 Lovely Pine have?
Some of 7849 Lovely Pine's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 Lovely Pine currently offering any rent specials?
7849 Lovely Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 Lovely Pine pet-friendly?
No, 7849 Lovely Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7849 Lovely Pine offer parking?
Yes, 7849 Lovely Pine does offer parking.
Does 7849 Lovely Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7849 Lovely Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 Lovely Pine have a pool?
No, 7849 Lovely Pine does not have a pool.
Does 7849 Lovely Pine have accessible units?
No, 7849 Lovely Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 Lovely Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 Lovely Pine has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
The Mariner at South Shores
2201 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada