Open floor plan, gas fireplace, big laundry rm & powder rm down- 3 bedrms/2 full baths up. No one behind, tranquil yard! Carpet to be steam cleaned prior to move in-only a few years old. No show until 6/18-earliest move in 7/1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7849 Lovely Pine have any available units?
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
What amenities does 7849 Lovely Pine have?
Some of 7849 Lovely Pine's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 Lovely Pine currently offering any rent specials?
7849 Lovely Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.