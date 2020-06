Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

COME VIEW THIS BREATH TAKING PROPERTY. INVITING ENTRY WITH HIGH CEILINGS THAT GIVE VERY SPACIOUS FEEL. STUNNING KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR THAT OVER LOOKS LARGE LIVING SPACE WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. BED W/BATH DOWNSTAIRS W/ WALK IN CLOSET, SHOWER AND MAKE UP TABLE. LOVELY LOFT UPSTAIRS! LARGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SHOWER AND MAKE UP TABLE UPSTAIRS. GREAT SIZE GUEST BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!