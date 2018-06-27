New paint and new laminate flooring throughout! Cozy and low maintenance 1 story house. Open Living and Dining room . Kitchen has lots of cabinets space with all appliances. Ceiling fans thru out. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closet. Covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7813 Esteem have any available units?
7813 Esteem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Esteem have?
Some of 7813 Esteem's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Esteem currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Esteem isn't currently offering any rent specials.