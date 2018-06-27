All apartments in Las Vegas
7813 Esteem

7813 Esteem Street · No Longer Available
Location

7813 Esteem Street, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and new laminate flooring throughout! Cozy and low maintenance 1 story house. Open Living and Dining room . Kitchen has lots of cabinets space with all appliances. Ceiling fans thru out. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closet. Covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 Esteem have any available units?
7813 Esteem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Esteem have?
Some of 7813 Esteem's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Esteem currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Esteem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 Esteem pet-friendly?
No, 7813 Esteem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7813 Esteem offer parking?
Yes, 7813 Esteem does offer parking.
Does 7813 Esteem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 Esteem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 Esteem have a pool?
No, 7813 Esteem does not have a pool.
Does 7813 Esteem have accessible units?
No, 7813 Esteem does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 Esteem have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7813 Esteem has units with dishwashers.
