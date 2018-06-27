7813 Esteem

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New paint and new laminate flooring throughout! Cozy and low maintenance 1 story house. Open Living and Dining room . Kitchen has lots of cabinets space with all appliances. Ceiling fans thru out. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closet. Covered patio.