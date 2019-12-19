7733 Shore Haven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom single family home in Desert Shores, walking distance to the lake! Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms and an oversized family room right off the kitchen. Wood flooring throughout (Upstairs flooring recently updated). Kitchen updated with refinished cabinets and granite countertops. Large backyard and a 2-car attached garage w/ built-in cabinets. Lake with beach, shopping, dining and entertainment conveniently close by. Small dogs accepted upon approval.



***Easy to Show, current tenants are flexible. 24 hour notice Please. Please print and fill out attached Lease Application if you are serious***



No Cats Allowed



