Las Vegas, NV
7733 Shore Haven Dr
Last updated April 4 2020

7733 Shore Haven Dr

7733 Shore Haven Drive · (714) 905-6497
Location

7733 Shore Haven Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Desert Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom single family home in Desert Shores, walking distance to the lake! Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms and an oversized family room right off the kitchen. Wood flooring throughout (Upstairs flooring recently updated). Kitchen updated with refinished cabinets and granite countertops. Large backyard and a 2-car attached garage w/ built-in cabinets. Lake with beach, shopping, dining and entertainment conveniently close by. Small dogs accepted upon approval.

***Easy to Show, current tenants are flexible. 24 hour notice Please. Please print and fill out attached Lease Application if you are serious***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4175303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have any available units?
7733 Shore Haven Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have?
Some of 7733 Shore Haven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 Shore Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7733 Shore Haven Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 Shore Haven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7733 Shore Haven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7733 Shore Haven Dr does offer parking.
Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7733 Shore Haven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 7733 Shore Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 7733 Shore Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 Shore Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7733 Shore Haven Dr has units with dishwashers.
