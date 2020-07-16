Rent Calculator
All apartments in Las Vegas
Home
Las Vegas, NV
7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street
7632 Woven Memories Street
No Longer Available
Location
7632 Woven Memories Street, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT 2 BEDROOM HOME - NEWER 2 TONE PAINT, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - GREAT COMMUNITY WITH PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURTS AND POOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have any available units?
7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have?
Some of 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street currently offering any rent specials?
7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street pet-friendly?
No, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street offer parking?
Yes, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street offers parking.
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have a pool?
Yes, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street has a pool.
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have accessible units?
No, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7632 WOVEN MEMORIES Street has units with dishwashers.
