All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201

7559 Durham Hall Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7559 Durham Hall Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7559 Durham Hall Ave Unit 201 Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Northwest two bedroom two bath town-house
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,064 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement an

(RLNE5826414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have any available units?
7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have?
Some of 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 does offer parking.
Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7559 Durham Hall Avenue Unit 201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89145
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Wynn Palms Apartments
3800 Wynn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity