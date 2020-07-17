All apartments in Las Vegas
715 South 3rd Street · (702) 478-0516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN Studio Apartment in the Best location Downtown. All utilities Included! The unit itself has unreal air conditioning and heating, custom kitchens with state of the art appliances, furnished, gorgeous showers, all tile floors for easy and clean. To much to describe, the nicest studio apartment in Downtown by far. Walk to Eclipse movies, walk to Le Pho, Greens and proteins, First Friday!
***CHECK OUT THE VIDEO*** With a 2019 EPIC renovation this property is beyond gorgeous. Metal roof! Brand new all tile floors, brand new custom kitchen and appliances, designed by Italian Designer Gennaro Fattore the property is spectacular. With only 12 apartments total in this boutique community, do not miss the chance to live on the best street Downtown Vegas. With an 87 point WALK score, you can walk right out of your front door to the theater, restaurants, bars, First Friday and so much more. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have any available units?
715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have?
Some of 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 S. 3rd. Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
