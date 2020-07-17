715 S. 3rd. Street - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher all utils included recently renovated air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access media room

Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN Studio Apartment in the Best location Downtown. All utilities Included! The unit itself has unreal air conditioning and heating, custom kitchens with state of the art appliances, furnished, gorgeous showers, all tile floors for easy and clean. To much to describe, the nicest studio apartment in Downtown by far. Walk to Eclipse movies, walk to Le Pho, Greens and proteins, First Friday!

***CHECK OUT THE VIDEO*** With a 2019 EPIC renovation this property is beyond gorgeous. Metal roof! Brand new all tile floors, brand new custom kitchen and appliances, designed by Italian Designer Gennaro Fattore the property is spectacular. With only 12 apartments total in this boutique community, do not miss the chance to live on the best street Downtown Vegas. With an 87 point WALK score, you can walk right out of your front door to the theater, restaurants, bars, First Friday and so much more. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.