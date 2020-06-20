Rent Calculator
All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 6452 Casada Way - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
6452 Casada Way - B
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM
6452 Casada Way - B
6452 Casada Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6452 Casada Way, Las Vegas, NV 89107
Torrey Pines Preservation
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
2 BEDROOM/1 BATH UNIT. DOWNSTAIRS WITH GATED FRONT PATIO COURTYARD. LAMINATE AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. TWO TONE PAINT. LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT. PLENTY OF STREET PARKING. CLOSE TO CSN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6452 Casada Way - B have any available units?
6452 Casada Way - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6452 Casada Way - B have?
Some of 6452 Casada Way - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 6452 Casada Way - B currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Casada Way - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 Casada Way - B pet-friendly?
No, 6452 Casada Way - B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 6452 Casada Way - B offer parking?
Yes, 6452 Casada Way - B does offer parking.
Does 6452 Casada Way - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6452 Casada Way - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 Casada Way - B have a pool?
No, 6452 Casada Way - B does not have a pool.
Does 6452 Casada Way - B have accessible units?
No, 6452 Casada Way - B does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 Casada Way - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6452 Casada Way - B does not have units with dishwashers.
