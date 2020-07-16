All apartments in Las Vegas
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
5749 Grand Entries Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

5749 Grand Entries Drive

5749 Grand Entries Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5749 Grand Entries Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5749 Grand Entries Dr Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,128 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5895671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have any available units?
5749 Grand Entries Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have?
Some of 5749 Grand Entries Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 Grand Entries Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5749 Grand Entries Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 Grand Entries Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5749 Grand Entries Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5749 Grand Entries Drive offers parking.
Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5749 Grand Entries Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5749 Grand Entries Drive has a pool.
Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have accessible units?
No, 5749 Grand Entries Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 Grand Entries Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 Grand Entries Drive has units with dishwashers.
