Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102

533 Indian Bluff Street · (702) 870-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

533 Indian Bluff Street, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom condo in Gated Community - 1st Floor location - Condo in gated community with lots of amenities, master bedroom features corner gas fireplace, lighted ceiling fan and walk in closet. Fully equipped kitchen, indoor laundry w/full size washer and dryer. Community pool, clubhouse, Covered patio.

Apply online at www.landbank.us. Application fee $75 per adult, all adults must be on lease. Trash/sewer/water fee $35 per month. Application consists of credit check, 3 years rental verification and background check on all applicants, applicant to provide 2 most recent pay check stubs with 3 years work history, Minimum 600 fico score. Applicant/Agent to verify all information. Please contact the office with any questions 702-870-1881

(RLNE5939299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have any available units?
533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have?
Some of 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Indian Bluff Street Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
