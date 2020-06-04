All apartments in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
522 Greasewood Drive
522 Greasewood Drive

522 Greasewood Drive
Location

522 Greasewood Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 522 Greasewood Dr Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Las Vegas Home Features Great Loft
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,610 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This re

(RLNE5742775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Greasewood Drive have any available units?
522 Greasewood Drive has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Greasewood Drive have?
Some of 522 Greasewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Greasewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Greasewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Greasewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Greasewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 522 Greasewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Greasewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 522 Greasewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Greasewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Greasewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Greasewood Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Greasewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Greasewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Greasewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Greasewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
