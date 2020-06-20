GORGEOUS REMOLDELED ONE STORY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS A OPEN FLOOR PLAN . THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS TOPS , FRESHLY PAINTED A LARGE CENTER ISLAND, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PANTRY, LOTS OF CABINETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have any available units?
4438 Peaceful Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
What amenities does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have?
Some of 4438 Peaceful Harbor's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Peaceful Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Peaceful Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.