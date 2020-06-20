All apartments in Las Vegas
4438 Peaceful Harbor

4438 Peaceful Harbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Peaceful Harbor Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS REMOLDELED ONE STORY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS A OPEN FLOOR PLAN . THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS TOPS , FRESHLY PAINTED A LARGE CENTER ISLAND, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PANTRY, LOTS OF CABINETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have any available units?
4438 Peaceful Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have?
Some of 4438 Peaceful Harbor's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Peaceful Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Peaceful Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Peaceful Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Peaceful Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Peaceful Harbor does offer parking.
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Peaceful Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have a pool?
No, 4438 Peaceful Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have accessible units?
No, 4438 Peaceful Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Peaceful Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Peaceful Harbor has units with dishwashers.
