Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
421 S 13th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
421 S 13th St
421 South 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
421 South 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Casa del Oro - Property Id: 303666
Quiet 2 bedroom unit. Gated courtyard. Tenant pays power. Call me for a viewing 702-545-5129
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303666
Property Id 303666
(RLNE5867799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 S 13th St have any available units?
421 S 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 421 S 13th St have?
Some of 421 S 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 421 S 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
421 S 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 S 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 421 S 13th St offer parking?
No, 421 S 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 421 S 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 S 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S 13th St have a pool?
No, 421 S 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 421 S 13th St have accessible units?
No, 421 S 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
