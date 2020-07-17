All apartments in Las Vegas
421 S 13th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

421 S 13th St

421 South 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 South 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Casa del Oro - Property Id: 303666

Quiet 2 bedroom unit. Gated courtyard. Tenant pays power. Call me for a viewing 702-545-5129
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303666
Property Id 303666

(RLNE5867799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

